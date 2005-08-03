Stage and TV actress Fintan Ann Meyler died of cancer in San Jose, Calif. July 23. She was 75.

Born in Ireland, she studied acting at the Dublin Abbey Theater. She then moved to the U.S., landing roles in shows including “Bonanza,” “Emergency” and “Perry Mason.” She appeared in features including “Showdown at Boot Hill” with Charles Bronson, “Zero Hour!” and “The Abductors.” After retirement, she dedicated her time to WAIF children’s charity and Pet Pride for cats.

She is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren.