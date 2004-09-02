Review: ‘The Jane Pauley Show’

Amid the fanfare surrounding the debut of her anticipated new talkshow, broadcasting veteran Jane Pauley finally talks candidly about her very recent and very personal revelation: She shops discount.

Television’s original sweetheart disclosed her penchant for markdown fashions, among other things, as NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution unveiled the latest talker in 148 of 150 top syndicated markets across the country — the most for a new syndicated show.

Pauley seems generally comfortable with the studio audience, a new forum for the news mag vet. In turn, the audience, predominately females, does seem to truly enjoy themselves, especially during a stunt where they get to trade off their fashion faux pas with each other.

Throughout interviews, Pauley often holds a hand or offers a hanky, showing a Barbara Walters-like talent for extracting tears from guests. But as TV’s big sister figure, there is a compassion and sincerity to her approach. A segment on a mother with ALS who wants to document her life for her toddler son is particularly touching. At one point, Pauley even talks briefly about her recent disclosure of coping with a prescription drug-induced bi-polar disorder. This candid and heartfelt revelation is the Jane Pauley viewers want to see more often and not the woman who tries and fails to start a protest against department stores and “trick dressing room mirrors.”

But in the ill-conceived introductory episode, Pauley gushed to her studio audience, “This is more emotional than I expected.” The warm and fuzzy feelings were soon replaced with baffling barrage of images as viewers and audience members were bombarded with endless montages, outtakes and teasers of upcoming episodes.

Luckily Pauley’s first and lasting impression was made on audiences some 30 years ago with her debut on NBC’s “Today” show.

Pauley’s winning personality and casual interview style is the proven product. And although she expressed what seemed to be a sincere desire to bond with “regular people,” her initial guests, including her sister Ann and best friend Judy, fell flat.

Both looked rather uncomfortable in the guest seat, although in the case of Pauley’s childhood friend Judy, it may be the botox. Judy agreed to let Pauley follow with cameras as she gets work done on her face. And while approaching the issues of plastic surgery from a girlfriend-to-girlfriend standpoint is a great angle, Pauley loses points with mind-numbing dialogue such as, “Judy and I were talking about how she likes to wear jewel tones.”

Thankfully, subsequent episodes proved more even-keeled with standard daytime topics such as misguided fashion wear, inspirational stories, the joys of sisterhood and one-on-one time with the always-entertaining Isaac Mizrahi.

The Jane Pauley Show