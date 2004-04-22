Shuken, Houghton owe $18.5 million to investors
A judge Monday ordered two movie producers to turn over personal assets, starting with the $50 they had in their pockets, as a start toward paying $18.5 million in fines and restitution for a fraudulent investment scheme.Jeffrey Shuken and Richard Houghton invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination repeatedly during the court-administered debtor exam Monday, presided over by Superior Court Commissioner Murray Gross. The $50 collected in the courtroom is the only money that has been recovered from defendants in the case. The pair, along with Kirk Friedman and Sean Andrew O’Neal, were the subject of a state Dept. of Corporations investigation in August 2002. The investigation revealed that between November 2000 and May 2001, the four moviemakers sought investors nationwide to produce two films, promising that high-profile actors including Ben Kingsley would be involved and telling investors they could make up to 400% on their money. Neither Kingsley nor the other actors were ever connected with the projects. About 200 investors lost a total of $8 million in the scheme. No films were produced. The filmmakers agreed to a permanent injunction in September 2002 to halt illegal movie production activities and to pay $18.5 million in penalties and restitution. The Monday hearing was to determine why the $18.5 million has not been paid.
Richard Houghton and his girlfriend Allison Zaner, daughter of David J Zaner dmd dds of Kailua,Hawaii and owners of Investment Properties Mexico, have just been charged in the Largest Land Fraud Case in the History of Cancun and the Riviera Maya! Culminating a 2 year investigation!!!!
Javier Camou Borquez, an attorney who was abducted 2 weeks ago at gunpoint in downtown Playa del Carmen, in the middle of the day, and has not been heard from since, was set to testify against Richard Houghton and Allison Zaner the two clowns that own Investment Properties Mexico, regarding false accusations against his ex-partner who busted him for Fraud, He was abducted less than 24 hours after Tricky Ricky Houghton found out that he was to testify and thus Houghton’s ship sunk. Richard Houghton is a coward who is truly on his last leg. Get your money now if he owes you…Ya right. By the way, when we say “owns” Investment Properties Mexico, it is a joke. There is nothing in Houghton’s name, nothing. Every company he has set up is done so to deceive and commit fraud. Again, his name is on nothing and the company is registered as only being worth 3,000 pesos. What a crook. The Mexican Hacienda, (IRS) loves the fact that he and his architect are driving new trucks, paying $5,000 a month rent, but the company only paying taxes as if it were only worth 3,000 pesos.
Javier was set to admit that he was involved in a frame and cover up paid by Richard Houghton. One of the other people that Houghton coerced into false testimony also cracked and said that Richard Houghton, owner of Investment Properties Mexico, forced him to make a false testimony. When Javier Camou was shown the proof, he too said he wanted to set the record straight. Javier’s testimony would have sent Richard Houghton to jail for false accusation.
