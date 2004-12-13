Peter Winther and Randy Simon’s Revelstone Entertainment has optioned film rights to Clifford D. Simak’s sci-fi novel “Way Station.”

Novel is about Civil War veteran Enoch Wallace, who mysteriously hasn’t aged since 1865. Since then, he has secretly manned a waystation for a galactic federation’s transit network, acting as Earth’s unassuming diplomat to the stars.

Winther will helm pic from an adaptation written by Simon Barry.