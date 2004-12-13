Winther will helm pic from an adaptation written by Barry
Peter Winther and Randy Simon’s Revelstone Entertainment has optioned film rights to Clifford D. Simak’s sci-fi novel “Way Station.”Novel is about Civil War veteran Enoch Wallace, who mysteriously hasn’t aged since 1865. Since then, he has secretly manned a waystation for a galactic federation’s transit network, acting as Earth’s unassuming diplomat to the stars. Winther will helm pic from an adaptation written by Simon Barry.
good lord, someone produce this. feel good sci fi at it’s best.
I absolutely agree – this is such a superb story and so beautifully told, it begs to be made into a film if only for the endless possibilities with all the alien visitors.