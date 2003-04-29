Baritoned musicals thesp Terrence Monk (who also went by the spelling of Terence Monck), died of lung cancer Jan. 31 in the same Long Beach, Calif., room in which he grew up, in the house built by his father. He was 67.

Stage credits include Ashley in Joe Layton’s “Gone With the Wind,” presented by the San Francisco Light Opera; Freddy in “My Fair Lady” alongside Douglas Fairbanks Jr.’s Prof. Higgins; and originated the role of King Solomon in the same-named piece composed by the late Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

He shared the stage with such stars as Judy Garland, Bea Lillie, Sally Ann Howes, Ann Blyth, Barbara Eden, Carol Lawrence, Shirley Jones, Ann Miller and numerous others.

He studied at UCLA and Juilliard as well as the San Francisco Opera, going on to win Los Angeles regional San Francisco Opera auditions in 1964. He was also a finalist in the western regional Metropolitan Opera audition.

When he did MGM cartoon voiceover work for “Cat and Dupli-cat” and “The Cat Above and the Mouse Below,” he went by Terence Monck.

He is survived by Godfrey Cooper-Smith and cousins.

Donations can be made to the Actors’ Fund of America, 5757 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90036.