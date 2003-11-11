MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s often contentious film industry has unified in protest against a government proposal to close the country’s three most important film bodies.

The plan, which was announced late last week as a part of the 2004 budget proposal to Congress, calls for the sale or closure of the Mexican Cinematography Institute (Imcine), which funds Mexican productions; Mexico’s national film school, the Center for Cinematic Preparation (CCC); and Estudios Churubusco Azteca, a government-owned studio and laboratory in Mexico City. The orgs’ combined budgets is about $23 million.

President Vicente Fox’s administration also called for the dissolution of 16 other institutions.

On Sunday, students, teachers and graduates of the CCC led a march through the streets decrying the cuts. Various thesps and filmmakers attended the protest, including Carlos Carrera, a CCC grad who helmed “El crimen de Padre Amaro,” which was 30% financed by Imcine. Carrera called the proposed cuts “schizophrenic.”

In an editorial in Mexico City daily Reforma, “Y tu mama tambien” co-scripter Carlos Cuaron wrote that the proposal “shows the government doesn’t understand what culture is and doesn’t respect it.”

Even the National Film Commission (Conafilm), which has been a frequent and vocal critic of Imcine, spoke out in its defense.

On Monday, Conafilm sent out an email petition saying the budget proposal “gives the impression that Fox thinks this is a small business that hasn’t met its financial expectations and thus should be sold.”

President Fox has met the protests with a deafening silence. When he was elected in 2000, he published a culture plan that called for bolstering Mexican cinema. Despite recent hits such as “Y tu mama tambien,” Mexican production now is approaching an all-time low.

Congress will debate the budget proposal over the next month, before the legislature recesses for Christmas.