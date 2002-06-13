Review: ‘Crime & Punishment’

Since mining courtroom footage for entertainment value is hardly new, Dick Wolf’s documentary series “Crime & Punishment” — the reality version of his omnipresent “Law & Order” franchise — needs to bring something new to the table other than the awkward marketing term “drama-mentary.” It does: class. It also brings the best network television use of high-definition video to date.

Told from the point of view of deputy district attorneys in San Diego, each episode focuses on a single case, beginning with a prosecutor’s opening statement and ending with a verdict. This show does away with the extraneous — no narration, no interviews and, as the opening informs us in an indirect gibe at other “reality TV,” no re-enactments.

Essential information — locations, purpose of a hearing, etc. — is presented with “Law & Order”-style black and white slides, and there are super-titles used to identify testifying witnesses. There’s only the subtlest, infrequent use of music. Scenes outside the courtroom are mostly meetings between the prosecutors discussing concerns and strategy, and occasionally conversations about the case between the prosecutor and a friend or spouse.

The first three episodes all involve deputy D.A.s in the Family Protection division. Two of these depict murder cases involving jealous husbands, and the pilot poses a particular challenge to the prosecutor as the body was never found. The other follows a child molestation case, with warnings that indicate the disturbing nature of the testimony preceding each segment. The prosecutors all put on a highly professional front and approach their jobs with a deep concern for the victims. New television stars, at least of the talking-head variety, could certainly emerge from this group.

Executive producer Bill Guttentag won an Academy Award for his documentary “You Don’t Have to Die,” and he brings to the show an understanding of focused, unimpeded storytelling. All the air is taken out of these cases, and there’s certainly a compact feeling that maximizes the sense of drama. Trials have their own dramatic structure, with beginning, middle and end, and each tells a double story, that of the crime — pieced together from the evidence — and that of the criminal proceeding itself, leading up to a suspenseful outcome. All of this is very compellingly captured and condensed in “Crime & Punishment.”

The show uses three carefully placed courtroom cameras that can swivel and zoom in or out, so visually the courtroom scenes do have some movement and variety. It’s not like watching the single-camera Court TV trials. Some footage retains the technical look of video, while other sequences, both inside and outside the courtroom, have the softened edges of film. It’s all very cleanly done, and whatever techniques are employed never distract from the central narrative.

All of this — particularly the professional polish of the editing — makes our criminal justice system look a lot more entertaining than it really is, eliminating all the excruciatingly dull procedures, providing visual stimulation to bland events, etc. It can’t be said that “Crime & Punishment” brings audiences closer to reality, but as a blend of entertainment and documentation from a particular perspective, it doesn’t get much better.

The show will go up against “The Practice” on Sundays at 10, and it’s probably a smart move to begin this in the summer up against repeats.