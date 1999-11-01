You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spanish Acad loves ‘Mother’

Almodovar pic vying for Oscar nom

MADRID — Pedro Almodovar’s “All About My Mother” has been selected by the Spanish Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as Spain’s candidate for the best foreign-language film Oscar.

The announcement was made Friday at a press conference in Madrid where Almodovar confirmed that he had finished writing an English-lingo screenplay adaptation of Pete Dexter’s “The Paperboy,” co-scribed by director Sebastian Gutierrez (“Judas Kiss”).

Potentially one of the hottest foreign-lingo pics of the year in the U.S., “All About My Mother” bows in the U.S. Nov. 19, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. It has already grossed some $34 million worldwide.

If he won the Oscar, Almodovar said, he would dedicate the award to his mother, Francisca Caballero, who died in September.

