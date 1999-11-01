Michael Rapaport has signed on to the Par/DreamWorks comedy “Numbers” for director Nora Ephron.

Rapaport joins Tim Roth, John Travolta and Lisa Kudrow in the Adam Resnick-penned film about a lottery scam. Rapaport will play a thug for hire, “the Babe Ruth of leg-breakers.”

Andrew Lazar, Jonathan Krane, Sean Daniel and Ephron serve as producers.

Rapaport also recently signed to join Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sarah Wynter in the Phoenix/Col futuristic actioner “The Sixth Day.” He will begin “Numbers” on Nov. 15, as soon as he wraps the Spike Lee-helmed “Bamboozled” and before “The Sixth Day,” which he will begin work on in December.

The thesp, whose previous credits include the John Singleton-directed “Higher Learning” and Woody Allen’s “Mighty Aphrodite,” is coming off roles in Allen’s latest untitled project and Fox 2000’s “Navy Diver.” He is repped by Innovative Artists.

* * *

Scott Bakula, who appears in DreamWorks’ “American Beauty,” has been tapped to star in the indie pic “Above Suspicion,” alongside Annabella Sciorra and George Dzundza.

The drama, penned and directed by Stephen LaRocque, centers on Bakula, who plays a fugitive from justice who may also be a killer.

The deal comes on the heels of Bakula landing a starring gig in the CBS telefilm “In the Name of the People,” with Amy Madigan, written by Richard Leder and directed by Peter Levin.

Both gigs, brokered by ICM’s Brian Mann and Chris Andrews, come as New Latin Pictures picked up rights to distrib the indie pic “Luminarias,” starring Bakula.

* * *

Isabella Hofmann, a series regular on Showtime’s “Beggars and Choosers,” will join Billy Zane, Gloria Reuben and Anthony Michael Hall in the Col TriStar/Mandalay four-hour mini based on the Dean Koontz suspense novel “Sole Survivor” for Fox.

Mikael Solomon directs and Tom Patricia exec produces.

Separately, Hofmann is in negotiations to reprise her detective role for NBC Studios’ “Homicide: The Movie” telepic, based on the recent series. She is repped by Jerald J. Silverhardt of MB Artists Management and Don Buchwald & Associates.

* * *

Jane Seymour will topline CBS’ “Murder in the Mirror,” a mystery from scribe Rob Gilmer. Seymour and James Keach will exec produce through their Catfish Prods. with Keach also set to direct. Daniel Schneider is producing through the Larry Thompson Organization. Pic is skedded to air early next year.

Seymour and Keach are both repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency’s Christopher Barret.

* * *

Nicole Ari Parker (“200 Cigarettes”) will star in StarRise Entertainment and WeeCan Prods.’ “Dancing in September.” Pic is from writer-director Reggie Rock Bythewood (“Get on the Bus”) and centers on a black female TV producer and her struggles in Hollywood. Lensing is skedded to begin in L.A. this month.

Parker recently signed on to “Remember the Titans” with Denzel Washington. She is repped by Stephen Hirsch and Lorrie Bartlett of the Gersh Agency.

* * *

Actor and dancer Gregory Hines has inked to play a slick attorney in a recurring role on the NBC comedy “Will & Grace.”

The Emmy-nominated thesp (PBS’ “Gregory Hines: Tap Dance in America”) is coming off a role in “Unanswered Questions” for Showtime.Hines’ “Will & Grace” episodes will begin airing Nov. 30. His deal was brokered by the Fran Saperstein Organization, the Gersh Agency and Bloom Hergott Cook Diemer and Klein.

* * *

Fox has tapped David Ramsey to star in the title role of the Muhammad Ali biopic “Ali,” skedded to air in February.

“Ali” is exec produced by Thomas Carter in association with Fox Television Studios. Last week, it was announced that Terrence Howard will topline ABC’s Ali biopic, “King of the World,” based on David Remnick’s 1998 book.

Ramsey is currently onscreen in WB’s “Three to Tango.” He is repped by William Morris’ Jeff Witjas and Jenny Delaney.

* * *

Morgan Fairchild has joined Dennis Hopper in Emmett/Furla Films and Miracle Entertainment’s “Held For Ransom,” which begins lensing this week in Florida.

The teen thriller is based on the novel by Lois Duncan (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) and will be directed by Lee Stanley, who also penned the adaptation. Co-stars include Debi Mazar, Timothy Bottoms and Joan Van Ark. She is repped by Gold Marshak Liedtke.