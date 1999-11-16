Destination lassos Neverland’s ‘Cowboy’

HOLLYWOOD — Destination Films has preemptively taken North American rights to the Neverland Films- produced movie “Cowboy Up.”

Helmed by Oscar winner Xavier Koller (1991 best foreign-language film “Journey of Hope”), pic stars Keifer Sutherland, Daryl Hannah, Pete Postlethwaite, Molly Ringwald, Russell Means and newcomer Marcus Thomas. The James Redford-penned film was produced by Neverland’s Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt and Eugene Musso.

Destination will release the film next year.

Bull busting

“Cowboy” revolves around two brothers on the bull-riding circuit whose loyalties are tested as they follow the tour.

This marks the second collaboration between Neverland and Destination; they are partnered on the upcoming “Drowning Mona,” a comedy starring Danny DeVito, Bette Midler, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. That pic is due in theaters in February.

Jonathan Dana served as worldwide sales agent for Neverland Films and as a consultant on “Cowboy.”

Mark Halloran of Erickson & Halloran negotiated Neverland’s side of the pact; Neil Sacker, Destination’s prexy of worldwide legal and business affairs, negotiated for his company.