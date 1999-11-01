You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Expanding ‘Planet’

Web site creator acquires Brookfield

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.

 

North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry hands tapping into Studio System’s numerous databases, the companies said in a statement.

 

Merger follows Planet’s announcement last week that it had secured $25 million in equity financing from Chase Entertainment Partners, Frank Biondi’s WaterView Partners, SunAmerica Ventures, Ares Management, and former HBO chairman Michael Fuchs. Other investors in Planet include Jack Valenti, Frank Mancuso, Sid Sheinberg and Sandy Climan.

 

Reaching ultimate goal

 

With the new financing, “Creative Planet will move one giant step closer to reaching its ultimate goal — to provide creative content professionals with the most enriching and useful business resources available on the Web,” said Allen DeBevoise, Planet’s chief executive officer.

Related

 

Planet, accessible at http://www.CreativePlanet.com, has seven Web sites — VFXPro.com, EditorsNet.com, DesignInMotion.com, MediaTechnology.com, CinematographyWorld.com, TVIndustry.com and DirectorsWorld.com.

 

The company says also that it has “professional associations” with the Visual Effects Society, Motion Picture Editors Guild, Broadcast Designers Assn. and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

 

Brookfield, based in Los Angeles, has been serving up its flagship Studio System since 1987. System provides TV and film credits and info on projects in development, talent representation and industry contacts. Clients include 20th Century Fox, Disney, MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., ABC, CBS, NBC, HBO and Showtime. Brookfield also offers the InHollywood.com site.

 

Enhanced content

 

By joining forces, Brookfield owner Jeffrey Lane said, the two companies “will be able to significantly enhance the content and technology supporting the Studio System product and provide even better service to our many clients.”

 

Under the new financing deal, publishing vet Sam Holdsworth, a partner at Chase Entertainment Partners, will join Planet’s board of directors, alongside Ted Leonsis of America Online, Alan Meckler of Internet.com and Stuart Wolff of Homestore.com.

 

WaterView is a private equity firm run by Biondi, former CEO of Viacom and Universal Studios, and Richard Reiss, founder of investment firm Georgica Advisors. With $170 million under management, WaterView invests exclusively in media, communications and entertainment companies.

More Biz

  • EMI Music Publishing logo

    EMI Music Publishing on the Market for $4 Billion (Report)

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • James Cruz

    James Cruz Exits Combs Enterprises to Launch Latin Marketing Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • Trump Gun Violence

    Former DOJ Officials Ask for Inquiry Into Trump Interference in AT&T-Time Warner Case

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • Barack Obama Gun Violence

    Netflix Reportedly in Talks With the Obamas to Produce TV Shows

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Lender's $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • Furlough BTS NYC Suburbs Film and

    New York Suburbs Share in City’s Production Boom

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

  • Women march on occasion of the

    How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women's Day

    Web site creator Creative Planet has acquired Brookfield Communications, founders of Studio System, an info service for the TV and motion picture industry. Terms of the pact were not disclosed.   North Hollywood-based Planet, which calls itself a “network of business-to-business vertical Web sites for creative content professionals,” will link its site users with industry […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad