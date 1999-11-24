You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BV Homevid ups Jackson to int'l post

Sr. VP to oversee Europe, Mideast, Africa

LONDON — Phil Jackson has been promoted to senior VP and managing director of Buena Vista Home Entertainment for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He was previously BVHE’s senior VP in Europe. He replaces Stuart Warrener, who was recently named managing director of Walt Disney Intl. for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Jackson will report to Greg Probert, exec VP of BVHE Worldwide, and to Etienne de Villiers, president and managing director of WDI in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

