You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Allen buys rest of Ziff-Davis’ ZDTV

Mogul pays $205 mil for 64%

By

Jill's Most Recent Stories

View All

NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday.

Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the Internet. It has a studio in San Francisco that produces 23 hours of original programming a week — mostly technology-related news and features.Pricetag for the ZDTV stake values the network, in about 14 million homes, at $320 million.

More Biz

  • EMI Music Publishing logo

    EMI Music Publishing on the Market for $4 Billion (Report)

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • James Cruz

    James Cruz Exits Combs Enterprises to Launch Latin Marketing Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • Trump Gun Violence

    Former DOJ Officials Ask for Inquiry Into Trump Interference in AT&T-Time Warner Case

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • Barack Obama Gun Violence

    Netflix Reportedly in Talks With the Obamas to Produce TV Shows

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Lender's $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • Furlough BTS NYC Suburbs Film and

    New York Suburbs Share in City’s Production Boom

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

  • Women march on occasion of the

    How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women's Day

    NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday. Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad