Allen buys rest of Ziff-Davis’ ZDTV

NEW YORK — Paying $205 million, Paul Allen’s Vulcan Ventures has bought the 64% of cable net ZDTV that Allen doesn’t already own from Ziff-Davis, the latter said Friday.

Billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder Allen acquired 33% of ZDTV nine months ago. The net’s programming and integrated Web site focus on computing, technology and the Internet. It has a studio in San Francisco that produces 23 hours of original programming a week — mostly technology-related news and features.Pricetag for the ZDTV stake values the network, in about 14 million homes, at $320 million.