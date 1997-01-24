You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Effinger moving to Lifetime TV

Variety Staff

Marian Effinger, VP of advertising, publicity and promotion for Walt Disney Television as well as veep of publicity for Buena Vista Television, is moving to Lifetime Television in a programming post. The Disney- and Hearst Entertainment-owned cable web is boosting its entertainment presence on the West Coast.

Effinger will become a director of development for Lifetime, which is restructuring under new programming chief Dawn Tarnofsky

