Toonsters ratify pact with producers

Hollywood’s cartoonists have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with producers that covers animation talent through 2000.

The new contract was passed by a vote of 730-11, or by 98.5% of the ballots. It covers about 2,000 members of Motion Picture Screen Cartoonists Local 839.

The pact comes during a peak period for the guild, with the bulk of working members making above-scale wages and new fields emerging in computer animation.

The agreement includes three separate, 3% increases in scale wages over a period of almost four years, as well as an increase in pension benefits to the Individual Account Plan.

The pact also further spells out the local’s jurisdiction over computer animation.

The agreement expires on July 31, 2000.