STRINGFELLOW TO KW EXEC SALES VP

King World Prods. has bumped Stu Stringfellow to exec VP, Domestic Television Sales, where he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the King World sales force that syndicates the company’s seven firstrun programs to TV stations nationwide.

Based in Gotham, Stringfellow has been with King World for 12 years.

