Out of Order

While Cooney’s comedies seldom transfer comfortably to Broadway, they remain a constant joy for tourists in London’s West End. This is the fourth of his plays to be mounted successfully at the Paper Mill Playhouse over the past decade.

The brittle ensemble acting is on target. Whitehead is particularly a master of the form (he previously played the role of Minister Willey at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Cooney’s “Two Into One”). His timing is amazing, with the studied crispness of his hands-on-hips double take reminiscent of Edward Everett Horton. Roop is the ideal foil and fall guy, his sappy and blank-faced resignation saying it all.

Douglas Heap’s design of a smart, but antiseptic hotel suite is airily functional, and Ellis Tillman’s costumes, which run the gamut from silken teddies, garish boxer shorts and bathroom towels, naughtily define the wardrobe of a bedroom farce.

David Warwick’s staging neatly harnesses the panic and behavioral patterns of utter fools, and with the possible exception of a second-act lag, the action sails merrily along.