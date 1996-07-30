Review: ‘House of Blues’ Smokin’ Grooves’

Reggae-flavored hip-hoppers Spearhead, which sounded best acoustic, and Ziggy Marley generated the night’s tightest performances, but without a current album or charting single, response to their acts was lackluster. Marley saw a chunk of the crowd, which had swelled to near-capacity, leave before he closed the show with an exuberant mix of originals and classics from father Bob.

The biggest name in underground rap, Tribe Called Quest, and Busta Rhymes — performing the most straight ahead hip-hop fare of the night — sparked the audience with fierce, 20-minute flashes of energy, though some of the rhymes and well-crafted beats were lost in a sea of mike-screaming and booming bass.

The night’s biggest disappointment was the Fugees, whose hip-hop-fueled version of Roberta Flack’s hit “Killing Me Softly” has become a nationwide smash on radio without being released commercially. The group spent too much of their precious 45 minutes on deejay acrobatics and snippets of R&B, reggae and funk covers in lieu of their own folksy, Caribbean-tinted rap.

Rapper Nas, who has the No. 1 album in the country, joined the trio to perform his Kurtis Blow update, “If I Ruled the World,” which featured Fugee singer Lauryn Hill. The late addition of Nas, who is on 10 Smokin’ Grooves bills , magnifies hip-hop’s reliance on the here-and-now; by performing what is one of the hottest singles in the country, Nas’ response was probably the best of the night.

Cypress Hill bulldozed noisily through as many cuts as possible in an hour. Dispensing with frontman B Real’s funny banter, defiant, onstage weed-smoking and climactic stage dive, the platinum puffers — like most acts — left the house in embers rather than a raging inferno.