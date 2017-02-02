Dack Rambo, who had roles on television’s “Dallas,” and “Another World” until he quit acting after disclosing he’d tested positive for the AIDS virus, died Monday. He was 53.

Rambo died shortly after arriving at Delano Regional Medical Center at 4:22 p.m., said hospital spokeswoman Irma Sanchez. She refused to give further details or provide his cause of death.

In 1991, Rambo quit his role as Congressman Grant Harrison in NBC’s “Another World” after saying he was infected with the AIDS virus. He said going public with his condition was “like freedom to me.”

He complained about industry prejudice against gay men and said the role he took in 1985 as Jack Ewing on the primetime drama “Dallas” began to shrink because he was single and suspected of being gay. Rambo described himself as bisexual.

The actor began his television career playing opposite his twin brother, Dirk , on the “The New Loretta Young Show,” (1962-63). He also appeared on “The Guns of Will Sonnett” (1967-69), “Dirty Sally” (1974), “Sword of Justice” (1978-79) and “Paper Dolls” (1984). He played on “Dallas” from 1985 to 1987.

Dirk Rambo was killed in a traffic accident in 1967.