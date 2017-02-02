Dack Rambo, who had roles on television’s “Dallas,” and “Another World” until he quit acting after disclosing he’d tested positive for the AIDS virus, died Monday. He was 53.Rambo died shortly after arriving at Delano Regional Medical Center at 4:22 p.m., said hospital spokeswoman Irma Sanchez. She refused to give further details or provide his cause of death. In 1991, Rambo quit his role as Congressman Grant Harrison in NBC’s “Another World” after saying he was infected with the AIDS virus. He said going public with his condition was “like freedom to me.” He complained about industry prejudice against gay men and said the role he took in 1985 as Jack Ewing on the primetime drama “Dallas” began to shrink because he was single and suspected of being gay. Rambo described himself as bisexual. The actor began his television career playing opposite his twin brother, Dirk , on the “The New Loretta Young Show,” (1962-63). He also appeared on “The Guns of Will Sonnett” (1967-69), “Dirty Sally” (1974), “Sword of Justice” (1978-79) and “Paper Dolls” (1984). He played on “Dallas” from 1985 to 1987. Dirk Rambo was killed in a traffic accident in 1967.
Dack Rambo dead at 53
If you’ll notice the date on the article, it was written on March 21, 1994 the day Dack Rambo died. He was 53 when he died. You might want to read more carefully before you post something that makes you look foolish.
Dack Rambo’s Birthday Was NOVEMBER 13, 1941 MAKING HIM 75 Years Old When He Died NOT 53 years old.
Yes. Because Variety has this bizarre habit of linking to age old news stories. They do this all the time. I don’t know wtf that’s supposed to accomplish.
This obituary was written in 1994. He was indeed 53 when he died.
Scenario: I receive a ‘Variety Breaking News’ email. I click to read the full story. Below the end of the story are ads and links to other stories – some from Variety, many not.
I often find links to old stories in that “More from Variety” list. It is very disconcerting to click a story link and find the story is years old. Yes, advise tech that placing anything in the “More from…” that is greater than 30-60 days old is doing both Variety and it’s readers a disservice.
So why is it being re-run in 2017? Slow news day? I just spent 30 seconds trying to figure out his real age. I remember when he announced he had aids and died, and then I thought how awful that his twin brother also died from the same disease. I guess it does not have to be FAKE news to be annoying and not relevant. I thought better of you VARIETY.
I don’t understand when you say it’s being re-run. Years of Variety stories are available digitally. Are you saying this was prominent on the home page? Or that a news alert was sent out? If so, that was a glitch and I can notify the tech team. If you did a Google search and this came up, that’s normal for a story that’s been recorded digitally. Sorry that you wasted those 30 seconds.