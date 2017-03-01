A self-indulgent ode to the fears and insecurities of a once-brilliant and productive writer, Edward Albee’s inept new play, “Fragments,” makes for the most depressing of evenings at the theater. In the rush to premiere a new play by a big-name author, the tiny, earnest Ensemble Theater of Cincinnati either forgot to take a look at the script, or did not dare question the intentions of their prize catch.

Such non-profit bonhomie makes one long for the days of mercurial commercial producers who would at least have insisted on basic coherence and competence before opening their wallets, whatever the fame of the author. Albee directed his own play, so there was clearly no one around in Cincinnati who cared to notice the nakedness of the emperor.

Albee appears so unsure of how to attack another new play that he makes “Fragments” as haltering and theatrically nondescript as possible. The piece is subtitled “A Concerto Grosso,” a reference to a Renaissance musical style in which each instrument takes a solo. That is all the structure that Albee deems necessary.

Somewhat akin to a lame piece of reader’s theater, the production deploys a group of casually dressed actors among several cubes. The human set pieces share some inane chit-chat with everyone in the theater before delivering a variety of disconnected and very loosely staged monologues to an increasingly bewildered audience. Although the nameless performer/characters appear to understand and acknowledge that they are in a strange new play by Edward Albee, the audience knows almost nothing about either their identities or their relationships with those around them.

All of this lack of structure and narrative coherence might be forgivable, of course, if the monologues themselves could command attention. Instead, most of them are crude rehashes of familiar Albee themes, and very few are especially interesting. Wandering amid the cubes, one character expounds on the perplexing nature of defecation. Another laments the disappearance of organ grinders. There is also a lengthy piece on buying a dead dog with a frozen tail, a recollection of a trip to the south of France and various comments on the merits of talking to plants and carpets.

The most interesting and disturbing piece comes at the start of the second act, when one character assumes the persona of a young male prostitute. The boy explains how he was asked by an incestuous father to sexually abuse a 13 -year-old girl, but he fell in love with her innocence instead. This troubling and angry melange of sexual violence and confusion is told in such graphic language that most members of the opening-night audience just stared at the unfortunate performer in utter disbelief.

Yet even that potentially offensive speech was preferable to most of the hackneyed images that emerge from Albee’s current state of mind. There is a troubling bitterness about this whole hideous affair, with the author essentially emitting a metaphoric but easily perceivable howl of anguish at his lack of recent creative success.

The cast members of various ages and types cope with varying degrees of dignity, although none of them has any chance to shine, given the problematic material. To see such a celebrated writer seemingly exploring creative defeat is quite disturbing to watch, and it must surely have been that way to perform. The designers had so little to do that their work is barely evident.

“There was a man who once dreamed of doing the impossible,” says one older male character, the most obvious authorial substitute. If this play is to be believed (one hopes not), the dreams of Edward Albee are now all washed up.