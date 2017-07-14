David Bright

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety

David Bright, a musical conductor, arranger and pianist, was killed in a head-on collision near his home in Palm Springs on Nov. 9. He was 49.

Bright’s career included a stint as a musical director for Six Flags Over America and as accompanist to performers Jimmy Durante, Michelle Lee and Freda Payne.

More recently, he had appeared as a pianist and musical conductor at the Gardenia. In addition, he appeared in a recurring role as a pianist in several episodes of TV soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Prior to his death, Bright was co-owner of Tax Pro, a Palm Springs-based computer software company.

Survivors include a sister, three nieces, one nephew and two grandnieces.

A musical celebration of his life will be held in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. For information, call (213) 663-1982.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Desert AIDS Project, 750 S. Vella Road, Palm Springs 92264.

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Larry Miller says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Thinking of you tonight

    Reply

More Scene News from Variety

Loading
ad