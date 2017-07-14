David Bright, a musical conductor, arranger and pianist, was killed in a head-on collision near his home in Palm Springs on Nov. 9. He was 49.

Bright’s career included a stint as a musical director for Six Flags Over America and as accompanist to performers Jimmy Durante, Michelle Lee and Freda Payne.

More recently, he had appeared as a pianist and musical conductor at the Gardenia. In addition, he appeared in a recurring role as a pianist in several episodes of TV soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

Prior to his death, Bright was co-owner of Tax Pro, a Palm Springs-based computer software company.

Survivors include a sister, three nieces, one nephew and two grandnieces.

A musical celebration of his life will be held in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. For information, call (213) 663-1982.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Desert AIDS Project, 750 S. Vella Road, Palm Springs 92264.