There has rarely been a more faithful adaptation of an original, with the exception of the ending, which was added at the request of the censor.

In following the original D. H. Lawrence short story, Anthony Pelissier, who scripted as well as directed, has developed the story of an extravagant mother as seen through the eyes of a sensitive child. How to raise the cash to bring the family out of debt and anxiety is the problem preying on the youngster’s mind.

Then, gradually, the boy realizes he has a facility for picking winners in horse races and in secret association with the family handyman, later joined by a sporting uncle, has an astonishing run of good luck.

John Howard Davies plays the sensitive lad with a skill and sincerity which would do credit to a seasoned trouper. Valerie Hobson is fine as the mother.