Review: ‘Power of the Press’

Exciting and insistently engaging melodrama with a light touch that lifts it out of the stencil class. While theatricalizing to an extent, the newspaper atmosphere is exceptionally restrained and reasonable for Hollywood.

Story hinges about a mayoralty election in which the candidate of the w.k. party of intelligence and morality is maneuvered into a disastrous political position by the candidate of vice and corruption. Having by his story ruined the virtuous candidate and disgraced the daughter, a young reporter (Douglas Fairbanks Jr), upon meeting the daughter socially, goes after the hidden aspects of the scandal and ends by exposing the whole kaboodle.

Fairbanks in ease and confidence belies his age and takes after his famous pop, never an introvert in the matter of self-assurance. Jobyna Ralston is attractive as the girl. A very suave and cold-blooded henchman of corruption is ably played by Wheeler Oakman.