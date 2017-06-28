Review: ‘Power of the Press’

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety

Exciting and insistently engaging melodrama with a light touch that lifts it out of the stencil class. While theatricalizing to an extent, the newspaper atmosphere is exceptionally restrained and reasonable for Hollywood.

Exciting and insistently engaging melodrama with a light touch that lifts it out of the stencil class. While theatricalizing to an extent, the newspaper atmosphere is exceptionally restrained and reasonable for Hollywood.

Story hinges about a mayoralty election in which the candidate of the w.k. party of intelligence and morality is maneuvered into a disastrous political position by the candidate of vice and corruption. Having by his story ruined the virtuous candidate and disgraced the daughter, a young reporter (Douglas Fairbanks Jr), upon meeting the daughter socially, goes after the hidden aspects of the scandal and ends by exposing the whole kaboodle.

Fairbanks in ease and confidence belies his age and takes after his famous pop, never an introvert in the matter of self-assurance. Jobyna Ralston is attractive as the girl. A very suave and cold-blooded henchman of corruption is ably played by Wheeler Oakman.

Power of the Press

Production

Columbia. Director Frank Capra; Screenplay Fred C. Thompson; Camera Ted Tetzlaff

Crew

Silent. (B&W) Extract of a review from 1928. Running time: 62 MIN.

With

Douglas Fairbanks Jr Jobyna Ralston Robert Edeson Mildred Harris Dell Henderson Wheeler Oakman
Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. HealthHub Login says:
      June 28, 2017 at 4:07 am

      Hey nice post. I hope it’s alright that I shared it on my Facebook, if not, no
      worries just tell me and I’ll remove it. Either way keep up the good work.

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad