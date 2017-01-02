Featured
  1. Donald Trump SCOTUS announcement
    Ratings: Trump’s SCOTUS Pick
  2. Jon Stewart last Daily Show
    Jon Stewart Visits Colbert
  3. Rings Movie Paramount
    ‘Rings’ and ‘Split’ to Face Off
  4. SXSW logo
    SXSW Reveals 2017 Lineup
  5. Ben Affleck Justice League
    Affleck Won’t Direct ‘Batman’
Voices

  1. TV Review: ‘Legion’ on FX, Starring Dan Stevens

  2. A Look Back at John Hurt’s Greatest Film Roles

  3. TV Review: NBC’s ‘Powerless,’ Starring Vanessa Hudgens

Top Reviews
  1. Why Him Review
    Film Review: ‘Why Him?’
  2. Hidden Figures
    Film Review: ‘Hidden Figures’
  3. Silence
    Film Review: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’
  4. Office Christmas Party
    Film Review: ‘Office Christmas Party’
More Reviews +
Most Recent News
The entertainment industry’s most trusted source.
SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Want more Variety? SUBSCRIBE TODAY.
Cover Story
Reece Witherspoon Jean-Marc Vallee Big Little Lies Variety Cover Story

'Big Little Lies': Inside Reese Witherspoon's Twisty Foray Into Television

Most Popular

Photo Galleries

Videos

2016-2017 Oscar Predictions

Marketplace

ad