By John Hopewell
At least 39 people are believed to be dead and 69 more are being treated in hospital after a gunman opened fire on revellers ringing in the New Year at a nightclub in Turkey's Istanbul last night. 15…
By Patrick Frater
Gross theatrical box office in China grew by just 3% in 2016, reaching RMB45.3 billion in local currency terms. That compared with RMB43.9 billion in 2015. In U.S. dollar terms the data points to a…
By Cynthia Littleton
William Christopher, the actor who played the sensitive and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy on the long-running CBS comedy “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 84. The…
By Cynthia Littleton
NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have extended negotiations on a new carriage deal, averting the threat of a New Year’s Day blackout for NBC and other channels in top markets including New…
By Janko Roettgers
New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without the celebration on Times Square — and thanks to a plethora of streaming options, it’s easy to watch the ball drop without a TV, or without a pay TV…
By Variety Staff
This year, entertainment gifted unforgettable performances often from unexpected places, changed the way we thought about politics, and gave us a chance to revel in the enduring relevance of pop…
By Leo Barraclough
Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham and Naomie Harris are among those from the world of showbiz to be recognized in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honors list, which celebrates those who have made a…
By Cynthia Littleton
Merger and re-merger mania, worries about cord-cutting, concerns about the strong dollar overseas and fretting about the erosion of TV’s traditional advertising market all contributed to an eventful…
By Jacob Bryant
Tyrus Wong, whose paintings served as visual inspiration for Disney’s animated classic “Bambi,” died Friday, Dec. 30. He was 106. Wong’s death was announced on his Facebook page. “With heavy hearts…