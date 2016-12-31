Most Recent News

Gunman Kills Dozens in Istanbul New Year’s Nightclub Attack By John Hopewell At least 39 people are believed to be dead and 69 more are being treated in hospital after a gunman opened fire on revellers ringing in the New Year at a nightclub in Turkey's Istanbul last night. 15…

China Box Office Crawls to 3% Gain in 2016 By Patrick Frater Gross theatrical box office in China grew by just 3% in 2016, reaching RMB45.3 billion in local currency terms. That compared with RMB43.9 billion in 2015. In U.S. dollar terms the data points to a…



‘M*A*S*H’ Star William Christopher Dies at 84 By Cynthia Littleton William Christopher, the actor who played the sensitive and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy on the long-running CBS comedy “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 84. The…

NBCUniversal, Charter Extend Carriage Talks, Avert New Year’s Day Blackout By Cynthia Littleton NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have extended negotiations on a new carriage deal, averting the threat of a New Year’s Day blackout for NBC and other channels in top markets including New…

How to Stream Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration Live Online By Janko Roettgers New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without the celebration on Times Square — and thanks to a plethora of streaming options, it’s easy to watch the ball drop without a TV, or without a pay TV…

Some of Our Favorite Variety Stories From 2016 By Variety Staff This year, entertainment gifted unforgettable performances often from unexpected places, changed the way we thought about politics, and gave us a chance to revel in the enduring relevance of pop…

Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham, Naomie Harris Honored by Queen Elizabeth By Leo Barraclough Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham and Naomie Harris are among those from the world of showbiz to be recognized in Queen Elizabeth's New Year's Honors list, which celebrates those who have made a…