Most Recent News

Canadian Filmmaker Rob Stewart Found Dead After Scuba Dive By Dani Levy Canadian filmmaker and marine biologist Rob Stewart’s body has been recovered off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Friday. Stewart, 37, had gone missing after going deep sea scuba…

Uptick in Super Bowl TV Show Ads Presents Opportunities for Programmers By Daniel Holloway Super Bowl ads have long been expensive. Now they're about to get strange. On Friday, Netflix confirmed that it will promote the upcoming second season of "Stranger Things" with a Super Bowl teaser…



Rotterdam Film Review: ‘Sexy Durga’ By Jay Weissberg This murky descent into unrelieved dread subjects both characters and audience to an extended nightmare.

Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson’s Drama ‘Hampstead’ Goes to Weinstein By Dave McNary The Weinstein Company has bought distribution rights for the U.S. and Canada to the drama “Hampstead,” starring Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton. “Hampstead” is directed by Joel Hopkins…