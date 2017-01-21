Most Recent News

Sundance Film Review: ‘The Yellow Birds’ By Owen Gleiberman It's unusual, at the Sundance Film Festival, to see a drama about a subject like the Iraq War. The economics of scale required to stage an authentic combat scene don't tend to mesh with indie-film…



Sundance Film Review: ‘City of Ghosts’ By Peter Debruge When strong, personality-driven documentaries premiere at film festivals, you can count on one of the most pressing concerns in audience Q&As being the need to know what has happened to the subjects…

Sundance Film Review: ‘God’s Own Country’ By Guy Lodge In case it didn't court "Brokeback Mountain" comparisons directly enough with its tale of two young sheep farmers finding love in a hopeless place, "God's Own Country" seals the deal with one…

CNN Declines to Air White House Press Conference Live By Brian Steinberg CNN this evening declined to air live a press conference with the nation’s new White House Press Secretary, pointing to a growing rift between the embryonic Trump administration and the press corps…

Laura Nix Named Sundance Institute, Discovery Impact Fellow (EXCLUSIVE) By Brent Lang Laura Nix, director of "The Yes Men are Revolting,” will be honored as the the Sundance Institute and Discovery Impact fellow. She is the second recipient of the award. Jeff Orlowski, the director of…

Sundance Film Review: ‘Before I Fall’ By Peter Debruge To a film critic, reviewing YA movies can feel like being forced to relive the horrors of high school over and over again. But to a teenager, that doesn't sound like such a bad thing, especially when…