Japan Box Office: 'Honnoji Hotel' Bows at Number One
TOKYO – "Honnoji Hotel," a time-travel fantasy featuring top model-actress Haraka Ayase as a contemporary women arriving in the court of a 16th century feudal lord via an elevator in the title…
The Tegna Media station group and MGM have teamed to launch a first-run syndicated strip, “BOLD,” that will focus on the day’s news and online trending topics. The plan is to produce updated editions…
The movie box office in Russia grew 9.5% last year to 49 billion rubles ($727 million), according to comScore. "Zootopia" was the best-selling film with 2.08 billion rubles ($28.2 million), followed…
PBS Masterpiece has boarded six-part drama "Press," which is set in the contemporary world of British newspapers as they try to move on from the phone-hacking scandal and cope with the 24-hour news…
Mediaset España, Spain's No. 1 broadcast network, and Filmax, one of its top film-TV producers, have rolled out first sales on "I Know Who You Are," a crime drama directed by Pau Freitas, a…
The Johnnie To-produced "Trivisa," a crime thriller with a political edge, was Monday named best film of the year by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society. The film's lead actor Gordon Lam Ka-tung…
PARIS — In "An Indian Tale," which screened over the weekend at the 2017 UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris, France-based, Chilean-born Hector Cabello Reyes makes his feature debut …
The organizers of the five-event Paris Images Trade Show, one of the world's biggest film production and post-production trade fairs, has disclosed that total foreign spend under France's tax rebate…
Iconoclast Films, the Paris company which co-produced New York indie icons Josh and Benny Safdie's "Heaven Knows What," is set to produce the yet-to-be-titled feature debut of French director Karim…
Chinese social media and games giant, Tencent has come on board Lionsgate’s “La La Land” as a partner for the film’s upcoming release in mainland China. The partnership is directed through the…
Competing at UniFrance's MyFrenchFilmFestival, Clémence Demesme's "Flesh and Volcanoes," set in a small village in France's Auvergne, delivers a decorous portrait of a 14-year-old going through…