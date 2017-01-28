Most Recent News

SAG Awards Winners: Updating List By Variety Staff The 2017 SAG Awards are taking place on Sunday night, honoring some of the most celebrated actors and actresses of the past year. On the film side, all eyes are on “Moonlight,” which has Mahershala…



SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY. The entertainment industry’s most trusted source.

Roundabout Theater Company Sets Off Broadway Slate for 2017-18 Season By Gordon Cox The new plays on tap for the Roundabout Theater Company’s 2017-18 season include the world premiere of the latest by Joshua Harmon, whose play “Significant Other” will open on Broadway later this…

How to Watch SAG Awards 2017 Online By Variety Staff In the thick of awards season, SAG will hand out its trophies on Sunday night to some of the most celebrated actors and actresses of the past year. The red carpet kicks off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET…

‘Journey to the West’ Sequel Dominates Foreign Box Office With $85 Million By Brent Lang “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back” rang in Chinese New Year on a high note. The fantasy sequel topped the foreign box office, bringing in a massive $85 million. It is the follow-up to the…

Hollywood Toasts Australia at the G’Day USA Gala By Lawrence Yee All things Aussie were celebrated at the G’Day USA Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Saturday night. Celebrities, diplomats, and supporters filled the Dolby Ballroom to honor three remarkable…

Behind the Scenes: The Making of the 2017 SAG Awards (VIDEO) By Variety Staff Though they might make it look easy, putting on an awards show is no simple feat. Variety went behind the scenes at the SAG Awards to get the scoop from executive producer Kathy Connell, committee…