Most Recent News

Viacom Shifts Oversight of TV Land, CMT to Spike’s Kevin Kay By Daniel Holloway Viacom CEO Bob Bakish has shifted oversight of TV Land and CMT to Spike chief Kevin Kay, who will lead the three networks as head of the company’s Global Entertainment Group. The move continues the…



Beyonce Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins By Maane Khatchatourian Beyonce has announced her second pregnancy as only Queen Bey could … with an epic Instagram photo. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram shot on…

Shirley MacLaine and Producer Sarah Green to Be Honored at 2017 Texas Film Awards By Dani Levy Shirley MacLaine and producer Sarah Green will be among the honorees for the 2017 Texas Film Hall of Fame, with the duo set to be celebrated at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards in March…

Glenn Close, Back on Broadway, Talks Trump and ‘Fatal Attraction’ By Gordon Cox Even tucked away in her dressing room deep in the basement of Broadway's Palace Theater, it proved impossible for Glenn Close to ignore what was happening in the outside world on a recent Friday…

‘La La Land’ Director Damien Chazelle Sings Praises of Film-Friendly L.A. Locations By Tim Gray "La La Land" has exploded myths that musicals are mindless and have a hard time at the box office. For the industry, the movie has also helped explode some myths about filming in Los Angeles: that…

Creative Groups Aim to Protect NEA, PBS From Trump’s Threatened Budget Cuts By Ted Johnson Hollywood figures have lined up in opposition to President Donald Trump on a number of fronts, but the coming months may see a lobbying battle on an issue that hits especially close to home: funding…

Santa Barbara Raises Curtain on Restoration Project at Star-Studded Fest By Jerry Roberts Santa Barbara became a movie town in 1912, when the American Film Co., aka the Flying A, set up shop there. The studio began cranking out shorts at a rapid pace, producing an estimated 1,200 silent…

Apple May Take Legal Action Against Trump Travel and Immigration Ban By Janko Roettgers Apple is considering legal steps against the Trump administration’s travel and immigration ban, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the paper this week that hundreds of…