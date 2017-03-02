By Dani Levy
Canadian filmmaker and marine biologist Rob Stewart’s body has been recovered off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed on Friday. Stewart, 37, had gone missing after going deep sea scuba…
By Daniel Holloway
Super Bowl ads have long been expensive. Now they're about to get strange. On Friday, Netflix confirmed that it will promote the upcoming second season of "Stranger Things" with a Super Bowl teaser…
By Dave McNary
Hot off winning a SAG Award for “The People vs. O.J.Simpson,” Sarah Paulson has come on board Amazon Studios’ serial killer drama “Lost Girls.” Documentarian Liz Garbus is making her narrative…
By Jay Weissberg
This murky descent into unrelieved dread subjects both characters and audience to an extended nightmare.
By Variety Staff
“Novitiate” director Margaret Betts and stars Dianna Agron, Morgan Saylor, and Margaret Qualley discussed faith, religion, and stories about women, at the Sundance Film Festival. “Probably the reason…
By Dave McNary
The Weinstein Company has bought distribution rights for the U.S. and Canada to the drama “Hampstead,” starring Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson and James Norton. “Hampstead” is directed by Joel Hopkins…
By Oriana Schwindt
CBS has given a pilot order to “Brothered Up,” a multiracial cop multi-cam, Variety has learned. The pilot, from “Man With a Plan” co-exec producer Mark Gross, centers around to Detroit cops: an…
By Justin Kroll
Christian Ditter, who most recently helmed the romantic dramedy “How to Be Single,” has been tapped by New Line Cinema to direct the futuristic drama “States of Emergency.” The German director is…
By Dani Levy
In today’s TV News Roundup, “Community” co-stars Jonathan Banks and Ken Jeong to reunite on “Dr. Ken,” T.R. Knight is cast as J. Edgar Hoover for National Geographic’s scripted series “Genius,” and…
By Terry Flores
ASIFA-Hollywood, the organization behind the annual Annie Awards, which honors the best in all kinds of animation, has seen tremendous growth in the last few years, and its work for the animation…