By Daniel Holloway
Viacom CEO Bob Bakish has shifted oversight of TV Land and CMT to Spike chief Kevin Kay, who will lead the three networks as head of the company’s Global Entertainment Group. The move continues the…
By Jenelle Riley
It's been over 13 years since Ricky Gervais bade farewell to David Brent, the middling middle manager on the original U.K. version of “The Office” that launched his career. Since then, he's had other…
By Maane Khatchatourian
Beyonce has announced her second pregnancy as only Queen Bey could … with an epic Instagram photo. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” the Grammy winner captioned an Instagram shot on…
By Dani Levy
Shirley MacLaine and producer Sarah Green will be among the honorees for the 2017 Texas Film Hall of Fame, with the duo set to be celebrated at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards in March…
By Gordon Cox
Even tucked away in her dressing room deep in the basement of Broadway's Palace Theater, it proved impossible for Glenn Close to ignore what was happening in the outside world on a recent Friday…
By Tim Gray
"La La Land" has exploded myths that musicals are mindless and have a hard time at the box office. For the industry, the movie has also helped explode some myths about filming in Los Angeles: that…
By Ted Johnson
Hollywood figures have lined up in opposition to President Donald Trump on a number of fronts, but the coming months may see a lobbying battle on an issue that hits especially close to home: funding…
By Diane Garrett
This year's Santa Barbara Intl. Film Festival will screen a wide array of films, scores of them world or U.S. premieres, and pay tribute to film luminaries, including Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling…
By Jerry Roberts
Santa Barbara became a movie town in 1912, when the American Film Co., aka the Flying A, set up shop there. The studio began cranking out shorts at a rapid pace, producing an estimated 1,200 silent…
By Janko Roettgers
Apple is considering legal steps against the Trump administration’s travel and immigration ban, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the paper this week that hundreds of…
By Dave McNary
Open Road Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the animated comedy “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's Ambi Media Group. The movie will be released in 2018. It…