U.K. Film Production Rises 13% to Record $2 Billion
Two hundred feature films started principal photography in Britain last year with a total U.K. spend of £1.6 billion ($2.01 billion), a 13% increase on the previous year and the highest since…
Pan-Asian cinema operator Orange Sky Golden Harvest has agreed to sell its theaters in mainland China to Dadi, China's second-largest exhibition group. The sale is one of the clearest signs yet of…
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside a museum in New York where the “American Honey” star has been protesting the divisions caused by…
Endemol Shine Nordics, the Scandinavian subsidiary of the TV and film production conglom behind “Bron/Broen,” “The Great Swedish Adventure” and “Stripped,” has appointed Karin Stjärne as CEO…
Lionsgate U.K. has continued to ramp up its investment in the television business, purchasing an undisclosed stake in Potboiler Television, the new high-end television drama company set up by Andrea…
Fabien Westerhoff's Film Constellation has acquired international rights to New York-set romantic comedy "Permission," starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, and written and directed by Brian Crano…
This slick, entertaining portrait won't provide many surprises for those who've followed the subject's high-profile career, but should fascinate the less familiar.
There are few things more frustrating than a mystery without a satisfying conclusion, unless it's a mystery that didn't need to be a mystery in the first place. "Sidney Hall" strings its audience…
European pay-TV operator Sky on Thursday reported a 9% fall in operating profit to £679 million ($859 million) for the six months ending Dec. 31, which it blamed on the £314 million ($397 million)…
Facebook has hired former Google and Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra to lead its virtual reality efforts, including the company’s Oculus subsidiary. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the hire on his…
The Universal Pictures suspense thriller "The Girl on the Train" debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts the week ended Jan. 22, while Warner's "The Accountant" remains in second…