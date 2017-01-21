By Elizabeth Wagmeister
The election of Donald Trump has inspired Chelsea Handler to re-think her political affiliation. The outspoken comedian sat down with Variety hours after leading the Women’s March at the Sundance…
By Owen Gleiberman
It's unusual, at the Sundance Film Festival, to see a drama about a subject like the Iraq War. The economics of scale required to stage an authentic combat scene don't tend to mesh with indie-film…
By Peter Debruge
When strong, personality-driven documentaries premiere at film festivals, you can count on one of the most pressing concerns in audience Q&As being the need to know what has happened to the subjects…
By Guy Lodge
In case it didn't court "Brokeback Mountain" comparisons directly enough with its tale of two young sheep farmers finding love in a hopeless place, "God's Own Country" seals the deal with one…
By Variety Staff
“The Little Hours” writer and director Jeff Baena joined castmembers Molly Shannon, Alison Brie, Kate Micucci, Dave Franco, Aubrey Plaza in the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, presented…
By Variety Staff
Kristen Stewart, along with actor Josh Kaye, and producers David Ethan Shapiro and Michael A. Pruss, joined the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, presented by Orville Redenbacher's, to…
By Variety Staff
Kristen Stewart joined the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival, presented by Orville Redenbacher’s, to talk about her directorial debut “Come Swim.” In this portion of the interview, Stewart…
By Brian Steinberg
CNN this evening declined to air live a press conference with the nation’s new White House Press Secretary, pointing to a growing rift between the embryonic Trump administration and the press corps…
By Brent Lang
Laura Nix, director of "The Yes Men are Revolting,” will be honored as the the Sundance Institute and Discovery Impact fellow. She is the second recipient of the award. Jeff Orlowski, the director of…
By Peter Debruge
To a film critic, reviewing YA movies can feel like being forced to relive the horrors of high school over and over again. But to a teenager, that doesn't sound like such a bad thing, especially when…
By Ted Johnson
President Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, making his first statement in the White House briefing room, slammed the news media on Saturday for trying to “lessen the enthusiasm” of Trump’s…