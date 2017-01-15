Most Recent News

Japan Box Office: 'Honnoji Hotel' Bows at Number One By Mark Schilling TOKYO – "Honnoji Hotel," a time-travel fantasy featuring top model-actress Haraka Ayase as a contemporary women arriving in the court of a 16th century feudal lord via an elevator in the title…

Tegna, MGM Set ‘Bold’ Plan for Live Syndicated Series By Cynthia Littleton The Tegna Media station group and MGM have teamed to launch a first-run syndicated strip, “BOLD,” that will focus on the day’s news and online trending topics. The plan is to produce updated editions…



PBS Masterpiece Boards British Newspaper Drama ‘Press’ By Leo Barraclough PBS Masterpiece has boarded six-part drama "Press," which is set in the contemporary world of British newspapers as they try to move on from the phone-hacking scandal and cope with the 24-hour news…

‘Trivisa’ Named Best Film by Hong Kong Critics By Vivienne Chow The Johnnie To-produced "Trivisa," a crime thriller with a political edge, was Monday named best film of the year by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society. The film's lead actor Gordon Lam Ka-tung…

Iconoclast To Produce Karim Boukercha's Feature Debut By Emilio Mayorga Iconoclast Films, the Paris company which co-produced New York indie icons Josh and Benny Safdie's "Heaven Knows What," is set to produce the yet-to-be-titled feature debut of French director Karim…