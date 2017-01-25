Most Recent News

U.K. Film Production Rises 13% to Record $2 Billion By Leo Barraclough Two hundred feature films started principal photography in Britain last year with a total U.K. spend of £1.6 billion ($2.01 billion), a 13% increase on the previous year and the highest since…

Dadi Pays $575 Million for Orange Sky Golden Harvest’s China Cinemas By Patrick Frater Pan-Asian cinema operator Orange Sky Golden Harvest has agreed to sell its theaters in mainland China to Dadi, China's second-largest exhibition group. The sale is one of the clearest signs yet of…



Endemol Shine Nordics Appoints Karin Stjärne as CEO By Elsa Keslassy Endemol Shine Nordics, the Scandinavian subsidiary of the TV and film production conglom behind “Bron/Broen,” “The Great Swedish Adventure” and “Stripped,” has appointed Karin Stjärne as CEO…

Lionsgate U.K. Takes Stake in Drama Production Company Potboiler Television By Leo Barraclough Lionsgate U.K. has continued to ramp up its investment in the television business, purchasing an undisclosed stake in Potboiler Television, the new high-end television drama company set up by Andrea…

Sundance Film Review: ‘Sidney Hall’ By Geoff Berkshire There are few things more frustrating than a mystery without a satisfying conclusion, unless it's a mystery that didn't need to be a mystery in the first place. "Sidney Hall" strings its audience…

European Pay-TV Operator Sky Sees Profit Fall 9% By Leo Barraclough European pay-TV operator Sky on Thursday reported a 9% fall in operating profit to £679 million ($859 million) for the six months ending Dec. 31, which it blamed on the £314 million ($397 million)…