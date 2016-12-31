Featured
  1. Carrie Fisher Debbie Reynolds
    Review: Fisher & Reynolds’ Doc
  2. 2017 Shows
    27 TV Shows Coming in 2017
  3. Gretchen Carlson Today show
    Carlson to Guest Host ‘Today’
  4. American Honey
    Most Underrated Movies of 2016
Voices

  1. TV Review: ‘Ransom’ on CBS

  2. Film Review: ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’

  3. TV Review: HBO and Fusion’s ‘Outpost’

Top Reviews
  1. Why Him Review
    Film Review: ‘Why Him?’
  2. Hidden Figures
    Film Review: ‘Hidden Figures’
  3. Silence
    Film Review: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’
  4. Office Christmas Party
    Film Review: ‘Office Christmas Party’
More Reviews +
Most Recent News
The entertainment industry’s most trusted source.
SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Want more Variety? SUBSCRIBE TODAY.
RIP Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016)
Debbie Reynolds

There Could Be No 'Artist,' No 'La La Land' Without Debbie Reynolds

Most Popular

Photo Galleries

Videos

2016-2017 Oscar Predictions

Marketplace