Featured
  1. Mary Tyler Moore
    ‘Mary Tyler Moore’s’ Best Eps
  2. Amy Adams Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Oscar Noms: Snubs/Surprises
  3. Constance Wu
    Wu Slams Casey Affleck Nom
  4. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
    Netflix Revives ‘Queer Eye’
  5. La La Land Emma Stone Ryan
    ‘La La Land’ Ties All-Time Record
Voices

  1. TV Review: ‘Shots Fired’ on Fox

  2. Film Review: ‘Lemon’

  3. TV Review: Jill Soloway's 'I Love Dick,' With Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn

Top Reviews
  1. Why Him Review
    Film Review: ‘Why Him?’
  2. Hidden Figures
    Film Review: ‘Hidden Figures’
  3. Silence
    Film Review: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’
  4. Office Christmas Party
    Film Review: ‘Office Christmas Party’
More Reviews +
Most Recent News
The entertainment industry’s most trusted source.
SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Want more Variety? SUBSCRIBE TODAY.
RIP Mary Tyler Moore
Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore's Life and Career in Photos

Most Popular

Photo Galleries

Videos

2016-2017 Oscar Predictions

Marketplace

ad